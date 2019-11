KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are investigating a serious accident reported on U.S. 158 and Avalon.

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department and Fire units responded to the scene.

Officials said that roads are now clear in both directions on U.S. 158.

Consider alternate routing if traveling in the area.

Expect traffic issues until at least 6:30 p.m.

The accident is under investigation.