RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are responding to an accident on Beaulaville Highway/Hwy. 24 near Woodwater Drive, Northwest of Richlands.

The accident occurred in the westbound lanes of traffic.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the westbound traffic is blocked because of the crash.

The Richlands Police Department is assisting State Highway Patrol.

