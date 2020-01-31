Officials responding to chemical spill at Carteret Community College

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Morehead City Fire Department and the Cherry Point Hazmat team are responding to a chemical spill reported at Carteret Community College.

The Carteret Community College Director of Security said custodians disposed of two boxes that were marked acid and flammable from a science class.

Officials said they disposed of it in a metal recycling bin near the welding classroom thinking they were empty metal boxes.

The welding instructor grabbed the boxes to reuse them for a project.

Two of the vials inside the boxes broke, and the chemicals spilled creating a vapor cloud.

The instructor called campus security who then contacted Morehead City Fire Department, who then notified the Cherry Point Hazmat Team.

The welding instructor was taken to urgent care to be checked out as a precaution.

Campus security immediately evacuated the area as a precaution.

Cherry Point Hazmat is currently securing hazardous materials into a safe container, then the college will be tasked with disposing of the materials properly.

Stay with WNCT for more updates.