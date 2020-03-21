Officials responding to fire at Willoughby Park Apartments

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are responding to a fire at Willoughby Park Apartments reported Friday after 7 p.m.

Greenville Fire-Rescue and Greenville Police Department are on the scene.

The fire was reported off South Evans Street.

9OYS’ Katie Augustine is on the scene.

WNCT did witness individuals be taken into an ambulance.

Some families were affected by the fire.

The traffic was delayed on part of South Evans and Victoria Court intersection and was closed down to properly assist the situation.

The investigation is still ongoing.

