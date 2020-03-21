Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  5
Closings
Bankruptcy Meetings - Greenville Hertford County District Court Mt. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Northampton County District Court Town of Richlands

Officials responding to fire at Willoughby Park Apartments

Local

by: WNCT Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are responding to a fire at Willoughby Park Apartments reported Friday after 7 p.m.

Greenville Fire-Rescue and Greenville Police Department are on the scene.

The fire was reported off South Evans Street.

9OYS’ Katie Augustine is on the scene.

WNCT did witness individuals be taken into an ambulance.

Some families were affected by the fire.

The traffic was delayed on part of South Evans and Victoria Court intersection and was closed down to properly assist the situation.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Stay with WNCT for more updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV