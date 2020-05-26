Officials responding to structure fire at James Sprunt Community College

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are responding to a structure fire reported at James Sprunt Community College.

The fire was reported at a mobile home used for offices of some personnel at James Sprunt Community College.

Officials said that workers were doing repairs on an air conditioning unit on one end of the mobile home.

People in the other end of the trailer spotted smoke.

A school resource officer grabbed a fire extinguisher but saw that the fire — which appeared to start in the ceiling — was too far gone.

No one was injured.

