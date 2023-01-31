KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County government and the City of Kinston have entered into an interlocal agreement to do inspection services for all the residents of Lenoir County, officials announced Tuesday.

Lenoir County Board of Commissioners Chair Linda Rouse Sutton and Kinston Mayor Dontario Hardy signed the agreement on Jan. 17. Any inspections in Kinston, La Grange, Pink Hill and all unincorporated areas of the county will now go through the Lenoir County office.

“We are happy to provide this service to the community,” Lenoir County assistant county manager Adam Short said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to economize and make the permitting process more efficient for our development community.

“The building permit process should now be smoother and hopefully, more simplified,” Short added. “This should help minimize confusion for developers going forward; if you need an inspection, just give Lenoir County a call, and we’ll be glad to assist you.”

“It’s about that collaborative effort on how we can continue to work together for the common good and the betterment of Kinston and Lenoir County,” Hardy said of the agreement. “It’s a no-brainer to make sure we connect and use all the resources we have.”

“The county has credentialed Level III inspectors in Vance Wade and Gary O’Neal,” Short said. “There are relatively few inspectors in the state with Level III certifications in all trades; we have two such inspectors in our office, which allows us to perform all inspections and plan review under the North Carolina Building Code; while very important for inspections services, having experienced inspectors helps develop younger inspectors in the field, and helps us to continue to succession plan for the County’s long-term growth and development.”

For more information or for questions about inspections and permits, call 252-559-2260