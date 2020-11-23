Officials searching for missing Beaufort County teen last seen Nov. 20

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office needs help from the public in locating 16-year-old Zaniya Jones.

Jones ran away from the Beaufort County Foster Home where she was living on Friday, November 20, and has not been seen since.

She is 5’-4” tall and weighs approximately 120 lbs and last seen wearing a coat with black jogging pants and white shoes.

Officials said Jones has ties to Pitt County and could possibly be in the Ayden, Winterville, or Greenville areas.

If you know the whereabouts of Zaniya Jones, contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office or your local Law Enforcement Agency.