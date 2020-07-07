Officials: Missing juvenile from Havelock found safe

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Taquandre Cherry was found safe.
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.
16-year-old Taquandre Cherry was last seen on Saturday, July 4.
Cherry left in an unknown direction.
He was last seen wearing jogging pants and a t-shirt.
If anyone knows the whereabouts or has any information on Taquandre Cherry you are asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357 or 252-636-6620.