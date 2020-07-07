Officials searching for missing runaway juvenile from New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

15-year-old Breana Williams was last seen on Monday, July 6 at Boxwood Court in New Bern around 7:45 p.m.

Williams is wearing a blue t-shirt and red Nike shorts.

She is described as 5’2, approximately 110 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

Williams left on foot in an unknown direction.

If anyone knows the whereabouts or has any information on Breana Williams you are asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357 or 252-636-6620