Officials searching for suspect who collided head-on with deputy; fled on foot

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who collided head-on with a deputy and fled on foot after a car chase Sunday afternoon.

Plymouth Police Department and Washington County Deputies were involved in a chase after Anthony Ralph Jackson.

During the chase, the 24-year-old man turned around, heading into oncoming traffic on U.S. 64.

That’s when he hit a responding deputy head-on and fled in to the woods.

The deputy sustained major injuries as a result.

Authorities believe he could still be in the Roper area.

If you have any information on where Jackson could be, you’re asked to call 252-793-2422