NCDOT: “Serious repair work” on N.C. 12 on Ocracoke Island

(WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Transportation engineers have made some initial assessments on hurricane damage to N.C. 12 on both Ocracoke and Hatteras Islands.

The picture shown in the story is from Ocracoke.

According to officials, there are two 500 foot sections of road in the condition shown in the picture and will take some serious repair work.

But on Hatteras, officials said that while there is a lot of sand and standing water in some places, as well as a few dune breaches, initial assessments reveal no apparent damage to the roadway.

Officials said that traveling on N.C. 12 on Hatteras Island is hazardous, but crews will be working on it.