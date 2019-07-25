Ayden advises some residents to boil water as water issues continue

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT)



UPDATE: On Friday, the Town of Ayden advised residents being affected by low water pressure or water outages to boil their tap water before using it, after a contractor broke a water line on Thursday.

In a press release issued Friday, Ayden officials said water customers in the following areas may continue to experience water outages or low water pressure, and should boil their tap water until further notice:

South Ayden Housing Authority, including Roberta Drive, Liberty Street, West Barwick Street, Lee Street between West Barwick Street and Thad Little Road.



Ayden officials say these water issues increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.



As a health precaution, when water service is restored, affected customers are advised to boil all water for at least one minute, then let it cool, before using it for drinking, making ice, preparing food, washing dishes, or brushing teeth, or use bottled water instead of tap water.



Ayden officials said this advisory remains in effect until further notice.



PREVIOUS:

Officials said that customers south of N.C. 102 may experience low water pressure or a temporary interruption of water flow Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Town of Ayden official Facebook page, crews are on-site working to restore service to normal flow.

