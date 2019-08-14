Officials stress road safety as kids head back to school

Slow down, and share the road.

That’s what officials at Vidant are emphasizing as kids go back to school this fall.

“It’s just parents being in a hurry, and we just are urging them to please slow down, please be a very observant driver,” said Ellen Walston, Vidant Medical Center.

It’s important to know the driving rules around your school.

“Each school does have specific patterns of where they want parents to drop their children off, and that parents do follow those rules at each school,” said Walston.

Officials say don’t double park, and to watch out for school buses.

On average, North Carolina sees over three thousand incidents of drivers passing a stopped school bus every year.

Walston said that school buses are the safest mode of transportation.

“When it’s a school bus versus a car, the school bus is going to win every time. They’re like tanks and they do safely transport our children,” said Walston.

Be aware of the rules when it comes to school buses.

The only time you don’t stop for a school bus is when you’re driving on a road with four lanes and a center turn lane or median.

In any other situation, be sure that you stop.

“We do have school buses that have cameras, but its still hard to be able to get the information, license plate, and be able to stop that driver,” said Walston.

With the time change coming up, officials say try to put something reflective on your child’s clothing or backpack while they wait for the bus in the morning.