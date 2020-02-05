Officials: Suspect wanted for Elizabeth City Papa John’s armed robbery

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating an armed robbery reported in Elizabeth City Tuesday night.

Officials with the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to Papa John’s Pizza at approxiamtely 8:10 p.m. located in the area of 146 Rich Boulevard.

The suspect was described as a heavyset black male, wearing blue jeans and a black shirt or coat.

He also wore a red bandana and white mask to hide his identity.

Prior to the arrival of officials, the suspect left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported by employees.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information pertaining to this incident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.