Officials trying to locate missing 31-year-old last seen August 31

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office needs the public help in trying to locate a missing 31-year-old man.

31-year-old Adam Glenn Davies has been missing since August 31.

Davies is described as a white male with blue eyes, lighted colored hair, 5’9, and approximately 140lbs.

He was last seen in the Polly Watson area of Wayne County on foot pulling a suitcase wearing a red, white, and blue hat.

Officials said it is possible he has been seen in Selma, Smithfield and Rocky Mount.

If you have seen Adam Glenn Davies contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 919-731-1483.

Investigator assigned to this case is Sgt. Pat Matthews, 919-731-1393.