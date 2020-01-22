Officials: Man missing in Goldsboro found deceased, single-car crash accident

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) On Thursday, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office located Xzavier Pearsall.

Officials said Pearsall was found deceased inside his motor vehicle in a heavy wooded area in the 300 block of Stanley Chapel Church Road in Southern Wayne County.

The vehicle was not visible from the roadway.

It is believed that Pearsall died as a result of a single-car motor vehicle accident.

All evidence indicated that Pearsall’s vehicle left the roadway and came to a stop in the wooded area, officials said.

Pearsall’s family reported him missing on January 18.

Pearsall was last seen driving a 2012 Gold Cadillac 4 door CTS with NC registration- HDD-4875.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Cellular Analysis unit, provided the Sheriff’s Office an area to look for Pearsall and his vehicle.

Due to the information provided, the Sheriff’s Office was able to locate Pearsall and his vehicle.

Due to the information provided, the Sheriff’s Office was able to locate Mr. Pearsall and his vehicle.