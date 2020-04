GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Vidant Health CEO, Dr. Michael Waldrum, said that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee is currently in quarantine and doesn’t work at Vidant Medical Center.

Vidant is continuously monitoring its employees and screening everyone who visits Vidant facilities.

Waldrum added that some Vidant employees in other facilities have presented symptoms that have been evaluated through the screening process.

