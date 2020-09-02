Officials: Wanted Onslow County man arrested after high-speed chase

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) An Onslow County man has been arrested after leading Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high-speed chase.

Deputies received a request from the U.S. Marshals to assist in locating a wanted man who reportedly was in the Holly Ridge area.

50-year-old Robert Shawn Baxter was wanted for failing to appear in Federal court on drug charges.

When Baxter saw law enforcement he fled the area in a vehicle that was reported stolen from Sampson County.

The chase began s. Parker Road in Holly Ridge through Sneads Ferry, North Shore County Club, and back through the Sneads Ferry area.

Baxter was taken into custody and charged with:

Flee to elude arrest

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Aggressive driving

Driving while license revoked

displaying a fictitious registration plate

Failing to heed to lights and sirens

He transported to the Onslow County Dtention Center under a $12,000 bond.

Baxter has pending charges with the U.S. Marhsal’s Office.