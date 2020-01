ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are warning residents of a person claiming to be from the Pasquotank Water Department.

Pasquotank County officials said they have received reports that someone is going door to door and saying they are with the Pasquotank Water Department doing water testing.

The Pasquotank Water Department is not doing any home water testing, officials said.

Officials encourage citizens to not let anyone in your home without asking for proper identification.