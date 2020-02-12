Officials: Water main break in Hampstead impacts 100 residences

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WNCT) Officials said that Pender County Utilities’ water customers on Dogwood Lane in Hampstead and all side roads and neighborhoods off Dogwood Lane are impacted by a water main break.

“Water was temporarily turned off to conduct a water main repair in the area around 5:30 p.m., Tuesday. A temporary repair was made tonight,” said James Proctor, Pender County Utilities superintendent.

A planned outage starting at 10 a.m. for repairs in the service area will take place Wednesday.

“Approximately 100 homes are affected,” said Proctor.

Water service will be returned upon completion of the work.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

“Therefore, consumers in the area noted above are advised to boil all water used for human consumption – including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation,” said Proctor. “Or use bottled water until this advisory is lifted.”

The advisory will be in effect for a minimum of 48 hours.

Vigorous boiling for 1-minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

Water customers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible.