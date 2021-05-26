Officials working to keep people safe this Memorial Day holiday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Memorial Day weekend is this week, and officers and local officials are working to make sure people stay in the know on ways to stay safe.

Normally Memorial Day is a time in which people pay respects to those serving our country, but it also signifies a time of celebration. Officers want people to make sure they are continuing to follow the law even as parties and other festivities take place.

Maj. Chris Ivey with the Greenville Police Department said Greenville normally isn’t a huge hotspot for Memorial Day celebrations, but that they already have plans in place, noting that safety is always key and to never get behind the wheel after you may have had too much to drink.

“Our advice is, there are so many different ways to get where you’re going without having to drive, even if you think you’re OK and you’ve been drinking a little bit, call an Uber, call a Lyft, call a family member to come to pick you up,” Ivey said.

“There’s also a lot of get-togethers because people are getting together because of the holiday, and sometimes tensions, it’s warm outside, people start drinking and we ask that when you see tensions get high just walk away, everybody go your separate ways and let’s have a safe holiday,” Ivey said.

This week is also National Safe Boating Week so officials with the Coast Guard and other agencies are asking people to please use caution on the water as well.