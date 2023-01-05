GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina residents have been seeing several reports from local law enforcement officials regarding runaway juveniles.

On Wednesday the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced that 17-year-old Allison Johnson, who was reported as a runaway juvenile on Dec. 6, 2022, was found dead on Dec. 19 in a Richmond County motel room.

In another runaway juvenile case, 15-year-old Mahogany Miller was reported missing on Dec. 27.

“We just want our daughter to come home,” said Miller’s father, Quinton Miller. “Wherever you’re at, whoever you’re with, I hope you see this or hear this, please return our daughter safe and sound.”

Local officials are working to reunite runaway juveniles with their families and avoid tragic outcomes. Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance said her office takes every report of a missing person seriously, and that’s especially true for runaway juveniles.

Dance said the most important thing for parents to do is contact law enforcement immediately if they notice their child is missing. She said family members should be prepared to give officials an updated picture of the child, a description of what they were last seen wearing and any other details that can be used to find the child.

Dance said reported runaway juveniles are immediately entered into the National Crime Information Center, which alerts law enforcement officials across the country.

“No matter what we are going to look for these children that are running away or missing,” Dance said. “We treat them as a missing person, even though it’s technically a runaway, but we treat them as a missing person because we know what the dangers are out there. When these kids are out it certainly makes a difference depending on the weather.”

Dance said her office sees many cases where a juvenile runs away more than once.

“No matter how many times that child runs away, it doesn’t negate the fact that the child is missing,” Dance said. “It doesn’t negate the fact that as law enforcement we have to do due diligence in making every effort to find the child.”