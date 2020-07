MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — One man is dead after a two-car collision along Highway 24 in Carteret County.

The collision happened around 8 a.m. near Bogue Loope Road on Saturday.

A representative from State Highway Patrol tells WNCT one driver veered over the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on.

The driver of the other vehicle died at the scene.

He was a 77-year-old man.

State officials are not releasing the names of the drivers until the families are notified.