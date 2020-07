Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington police are investigating a shooting that left one teen dead.

Around 11 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a call about a gunshot victim at Vidant Beaufort Hospital.

The victim, Joshua Curtis Gorham, 18, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation in to the incident is on going.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444.