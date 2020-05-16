One dead, another in custody after altercation inside convenience store

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — A man is dead after being shot outside a Contoe convenience store.

A man and a woman got in a fight inside Bob’s Fuel, formerly Contoe Discount.

After the man left the store, he was shot.

The man was taken to Vidant Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro where he died.

One woman was taken in to custody at the scene.

Officials have not released if she was involved in the altercation or the shooting, along with the identity of both individuals.

This is an ongoing investigation.

