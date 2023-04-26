HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police have released new details in a weekend shooting that left a man dead.

Officials said they responded to a call that came in at 9:25 p.m. on April 22 from a woman who said her boyfriend was dead. Officers said they arrived at the scene three minutes later and found the body of Jamel Brooks, 31, of Newport. An AR-style rifle and a pistol were found lying next to him.

An investigation began that included the NC State Bureau of Investigation. Police revealed Brooks and his girlfriend, Nadia Comer, had a verbal and physical altercation prior to the shooting. Jaydan Comer, the brother of Nadia Comer, who also lived at the home, said he witnessed the fight. Jaydan said he saw Brooks point the AR-style rifle at Nadia. Jaydan, who was armed with a pistol, shot through the home’s screen door at Brooks, striking him multiple times.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Havelock Police Department at (252)-477-3212 or click here to submit information.