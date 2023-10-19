KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers with the Kinston Police Department assisted the NC Division of Adult Corrections in an area check on October 18.

Officers discovered evidence of a shooting on Dupree St. during their check. Jaliek Pridgen, 27 and from Kinston, was found deceased near the area. He had multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigation found that an unknown suspect shot Pridgen at his home during a home invasion. The suspect is still at large.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020, Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444, or through the Tip411 App. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.