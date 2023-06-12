MERRITT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office answered a 911 call about a fire Monday morning.

Local fire departments were dispatched to Fulcher’s Red Fox Stables. Backup was called in and Pamlico, Craven and Beaufort County first responders assisted.

Several animals and a person were missing from the scene at the time. Once the fire was under control, the missing person and two animals were found dead inside the building.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist in the investigation, which was still ongoing Monday morning.