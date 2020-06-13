Breaking News
One dead, one hurt in stabbing at Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two people are hurt in an early morning shooting aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

Patrols officers responded to a 911 call at a home on base around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials found one male individual dead from a gunshot wound. The second male was seriously injured with multiple stab wounds.

The stabbing victim was transported to the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune. He is currently being treated for his injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

The name’s of the two victims have not been released yet.

There are no further details at this time.

