One hospitalized after apartment fire in Greenville

One person is in the hospital after a Wednesday night apartment fire in Greenville.

Greenville Fire Rescue received the call to Newtown Apartments off of Dickinson Ave. and West 14th Street around 9:30 p.m.

Crews arrived to smoke and flames pouring out of the building. It took less than an hour to get flames under control. Firefighters contained the blaze to one unit. Others units have water damage.

A witness tells 9 On Your Side someone woke her up and she spotted flames a short time later. Medics transported one person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Stay with WNCT on air and online for the latest.