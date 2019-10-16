One hospitalized after SUV crashes into building in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Winterville Community Fire Department said one person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash caused an SUV to crash into a building on Tuesday night.



Firefighters said at 6:45 p.m., two firetrucks and a Winterville Fire-Rescue EMS crew responded to a crash with injuries at the intersection of County Home Road and Worthington Road.



At the scene, first-responders discovered a two-vehicle crash that sent an SUV crashing into a building and caused minor damage to both vehicles.



One person in the SUV was injured and was taken to Vidant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.