MAGNOLIA, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was killed Thursday in a collision between a school bus and another vehicle near 3090 US 117.

The vehicle swerved before hitting the bus. No students were on the bus. The driver of the car was killed in the crash. The bus driver has been transported to ECU Health Duplin by Duplin County EMS, according to the Magnolia Police Department.

This story will be updated as more information is released.