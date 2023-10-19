ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police said a 21-year-old was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Thursday.

Police said Dineceshia Dernaesia Thomas of Rocky Mount was killed around 1:40 p.m. in a wreck on Highway 97 West at Springfield Road. Thomas was traveling north on Springfield Road and entered the intersection with Highway 97. Her car crashed into a tractor-trailer owned by Jernigan Oil Transport.

Thomas’ car overturned and she was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said the tractor-trailer had a green light. The investigation continued Thursday evening.