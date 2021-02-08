One killed in Monday morning crash in Rose Hill

ROSE HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol reports a person was killed in an early-morning crash on Monday in Rose Hill.

Trooper J.L. Brown responded to a crash on State Road 1162 (Bay Road) at around 3 a.m. A car driven by Jheltong E. Merino, 24, was traveling north on the road when it apparently traveled off the road to the right, returned to the road, ran off to the left and overturned. The vehicle struck a tree along the roof line.

Merino was pronounced dead at the scene, said Sgt. Matthew T. Bunn with the SHP. Merino was not wearing a seat belt. It was unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash. There was no word on if an autopsy would be performed.