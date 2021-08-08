Local woman turns passion for helping others into nonprofit Help for the Homeless

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Franchesca King has always had a calling to help others. Now, this passion is turning into something that will help people in our area.

“It’s always been in me to help people so getting out here in the community is something that I want to always do,” said King, the founder and operator of Help for the Homeless.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, King started noticing more homeless people on the streets here in Eastern North Carolina.

“I started doing this by myself a couple of months ago,” she said. “If I see someone out on the corner, I at least provide them with a hot meal. Maybe some T-shirts, socks, things like that.

This helping hand has now turned into an initiative to help even more people. She started the nonprofit Help for the Homeless. The organization is sponsored by the Auto Store Groups in Greenville and Farmville.

“We do want to be involved and Franchesca’s organization seemed like the perfect fit for us,” said Richard Wilder, the Auto Store Group communication manager.

Wilder sees the need for this service.

“My wife is a nurse and every morning when I take her to work, I come to a stop sign and see a homeless person there at 6:30 in the morning,” he said. “You kinda have a heart for that.”

So far, King has given away 10 to 15 duffel bags that have items to fulfill basic needs. Moving forward, she needs more donations.

“If you walk inside to this building here, there’s a gray box sitting in there with a list of items that are needed,” King said. “T-shirts, socks, undergarments, toiletry items, perishable food items.”

At the end of the day, King puts herself in the homeless’ shoes and that’s what motivates her.

“I know if I were them, I would want somebody to reach out to me to try and help me,” she said. “Having that one person that’s there like, ‘Hey, I’m here for you. Here you go, what else can I help you with, how can I get you to where I’m at.'”

To donate some of the items on Franchesca’s list, you can drop them off at the Farmville Auto Store or at one of their Greenville locations.