One man dead after shooting in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One man is dead after a shooting in Kinston early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 4 a.m. in the 800 block of Greenmead Drive.

When officers arrived, they found Kevin Barrow, 36, a Kinston native, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The Kinston Police Department is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this case, including Barrow’s recent activities, is encouraged to call the Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.