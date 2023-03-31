PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was found dead after first responders extinguished a structure fire in Washington County on Thursday night.

According to Washington County Manager Curtis Potter, crews were dispatched at approximately 11:36 p.m. Thursday to a fire at 138 Preachers Court, off Long Ridge Road. One person was found dead inside the home after the fire was extinguished.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal and Washington County Sheriff’s Office are working to identify the body found in the home and determine the cause of the fire.