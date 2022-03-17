HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was killed in a crash that happened on US Hwy. 17 South in Onslow County on Thursday.

Sgt. Devin Rich with the NC State Highway Patrol told WNCT’s Claire Curry the crash happened when a vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a Jeep Wrangler. The driver, James Turner of Jacksonville, died on impact.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash. Troopers and other emergency personnel were on the scene into Thursday night collecting evidence and investigating further.