One Place awarded $8 million in the state budget for multipurpose

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – One Place has just been awarded 8 million dollars as part of a 25 billion dollar state budget plan.

They plan to use this to build a new multipurpose facility for children and families.

One Place says it will be a state-of-the-art design with space that’s sensitive to those trauma and special needs.

“Our hope is that we can that we can have shovels in the ground with site prep within the next nine to 12 months. Our goal is that we would be able to open our door sometime within the fiscal year or calendar year of 2024-25 timeframe,” Dawn Rochelle, CEO of One Place.



The project is estimated to be about 14 million dollars. CEO of One Place Dawn Rochelle explains they’ve been working with an architectural firm for a couple of years and already have a piece of property identified.