MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Morehead City Police and Fire/EMS responded to reports of a shooting on Wednesday at 3 p.m. on South 28th Street.

Anna Smith, public information officer with the Town of Morehead City, said the NC Marine Fisheries went into lockdown at 3:15 p.m. as a result, lifting it a little later at 3:47 p.m. One person was taken in for medical care.

Morehead City Police Chief Bryan Dixon said there is no active threat to the public at this time. The investigation was ongoing Wednesday evening.