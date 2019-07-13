One suspect arrested, victim identified in Craven Co. shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)- According the the Craven County Police Department, Jeremy Trace Williams was arrested and charged for the death of 18-year-old Daniel Hardin.
Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said there was a call for a scuffle in the street outside of a home, involving two white males.
Sheriff Hughes said Daniel Hardin, 18, of Pamlico County was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Deputies took Jeremy Trace Williams into custody Friday night and later charged him with an open count of murder.
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office and Township 7 Fire and EMS responded to the scene.