One vote is deciding factor in Cape Carteret Mayoral race

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) – A tight race in the Town of Cape Carteret for Mayor.

Unofficial results from Tuesday night show Will Baker stands as the mayor-elect for the small town.

One vote is the deciding factor for the outcome of the mayoral race. Will Baker won the race with 50.09 percent of the vote.

He ran against Charlie Evans. He received 49.91% of the vote.

265 people voted for Baker, 264 votes casted for Evans.

“What a powerful thing one vote can do. I mean that was my message all along. As I said these small towns how important one vote, well obviously very important,” said Baker.

Baker said the close margin could result in a recount. The Carteret County Board of Elections is on standby.

“Right now we’re still waiting to hear back from the state, we’ve got a call with them this morning and just to see how we proceed, so until then we don’t really have any answers until we hear back from them,” said Caitlin Sabadish, Director of Elections for Carteret County Board of Elections.

Sabadish said Tuesday night’s results are unofficial.

“We’re still waiting to count all the provisional ballots, also the supplemental absentees which our board has to review next Tuesday,” said Sabadish.

If there is a recount and Evans is elected as mayor, Baker is confident the town will be in good hands.

“I got to meet and talk to him a lot during this election, so you can’t say anything negative about him, what a great guy,” said Baker.

Baker emphasized the importance of local elections and how your vote matters.

“Cause that’s where it all starts is right here and I’m proof it can happen,” said Baker.

The Carteret County Board of Elections said official results from the municipal elections will be posted on November 15. It is then voters will officially know who is the Mayor for the Town of Cape Carteret.