Onion recall now expanded to more stores in North Carolina

WASHINGTON (WDVM/WNCN) — An onion recall that was expanded to include foods mixed with the questionable onions, has now been expanded again to more North Carolina grocery stores that sold the onions separately.

Initially, red, yellow, white and sweet yellow onions were recalled after more than 600 people across the United States became sick with salmonella.

The FDA says the batch of onions likely came from Thomson International, Inc. in Bakersfield, California. The onions were sent to wholesalers, restaurants and retail stores in every state – including North Carolina.

The FDA says the onions shipped nationwide between May 1, 2020, and Aug. 1, 2020, and were sold under the following brand names:

Thomson Premium

TLC Thomson International

Tender Loving Care

El Competitor

Hartley’s Best

Onions 52

Majestic

Imperial Fresh

Kroger

Utah Onions

Food Lion

Thursday, the USDA has published a list of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products containing recalled onions — the products are from Taylor Farms and Amana Meat Shop and Smokehouse. Those are not sold in North Carolina, the FDA said.

On Saturday, Publix announced separately that onions, packaged by Del Monte Fresh Produce, are now being recalled at their stores.

The red onions were sold in bulk merchandise displays in the produce departments in Publix stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, the company said.

For now, the FDA is advising anyone with onions from the above brands not to eat them and to compost them if possible.

Consumers are advised to throw them away if they can’t be composted. The FDA suggests that people who are unsure of where the onions came from should not eat them.

People who may have consumed the bad batch of onions may experience salmonella symptoms, including diarrhea, fever, headaches, lethargy, rash and blood in urine or stool.

If you begin to experience similar symptoms, contact your doctor or call 911 if it is an emergency.