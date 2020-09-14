Online job seeking platform works to remove bias in the hiring process

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Tens of thousands of people in North Carolina are still looking for jobs because of the pandemic’s economic impact.

There’s an online platform helping people network for the job hunt and it’s also aimed at minimizing racial, gender and age bias.

Chris Hodges is the CEO of GoGig, he explains, “You got this humongous group of individuals that are going to apply for unemployment claims as a result of primarily temporary layoff furloughs.’

GoGig is designed to help people find work, a difficult task in the age of COVID-19, but jobs are out there.

Job seekers on GoGig can search for work without disclosing personal information.

“All these people need help but the only way to truly remove bias and in its entirety is by leveraging anonymity,” says Hodges.

This platform is aimed at helping people who might face difficulty in finding work.

“There’re 12 protected classes defined by the Equal Employment Opportunity. It’s not just race, it’s not just age, there’s expecting maternal mothers, there’s older generations, younger generations, disabled veterans” he says.

The user gets to decide if they want to move forward once a company reaches out.

“The candidate upon hitting accept, that means the veil is dropped at that point. So their foot is actually in the door and the conversation is started before the veil is dropped and before any inherent bias can take place” explains Hodges.

The GoGig platform is free.

If you’re interested in getting started, click here.