Online Originals: 9OYS conservation efforts at Monarch Meadows for Founder’s Day

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Monarch Meadows is a conservation project by A Time For Science and The NC Museum of Natural Sciences located in Grifton.

Founded by Nancy and John Bray, the site is a place for education, fun and more.

Their newest project is Monarch Meadows, a plot of land being repurposed as a type of sanctuary for monarch butterflies. Monarch butterflies have experienced a drastic decrease in population due to loss of habitat in their migration pattern. By creating multiple sustainable garden plots filled with plants like milkweed and other nectar-packed plants, the team at A Time for Science is working to bring some of that lost habitat back.

With Eastern North Carolina being along the migration pattern for the butterflys when they go south, Monarch Meadows is in a prime location.

For our Founders Day, 9OYS employees got their hands dirty, literally. Learning about the conservation, building garden plots, planting the plants and flowers, using heavy power tools, raking and shoveling mulch, we really got put to work. And we loved every second of it.