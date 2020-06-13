Online Originals: Big Rock Behind the Scenes aboard ‘High Time’

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The 62nd Annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament wrapped up on Saturday.

Pelagic Hunter II claimed this years heaviest marlin title with their 495.2 lb. big blue. Sea Striker reeled in a close second place fish, weighing 495 lbs— only a 0.2 lb. difference.

On Wednesday, Day 3 of the tournament, ‘High Time’ allowed 9OYS to come aboard to document what it is like behind the scenes. Special thanks to Captain Ricky Rowland for allowing us to be apart of the remarkable experience!

Check out the full behind the scenes documentary in the Online Original video above!