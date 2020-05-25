Online Originals: Breweries, wineries hoping to re-open by last weekend of May

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) Breweries and Wineries were given the O.K. to re-open with Governor Cooper’s phase two guidelines.

However, the last-minute approval didn’t give these businesses time to prepare for opening on Memorial Day weekend.

So many of them are hoping to be ready to open this upcoming weekend, the last weekend of May.

These businesses are spending this week ironing out details for safety and hygiene in order to re-open correctly.

Before heading to one of these breweries or wineries, look up their website or Facebook page so you know the details of their specific guidelines so you are prepared ahead of time.

Founder and President of Duck Rabbit Brewing Company say they plan to re-open for service for their normal hours Thursday (May 28)- Saturday.