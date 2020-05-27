Online Originals: Carteret Co. Speedway preps for season opener

PELETIER, N.C. (WNCT) After a long off-season, the wait is finally over in Eastern North Carolina, as racing is back at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway.

Silence has become all too common at racetracks across the country this year because of the coronavirus. But, not anymore!

“A lot of people have been under a lot of stress and short track racing is one of the best stress relievers there is,” said Bob Lowery, Owner of the Carteret County Speedway.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Saturday, May 30 marks the date on calendars as the speedway’s season opener. However, this year’s green flag will be waved after a few changes are set in place.

Employees at the speedway are gearing up for the season opener and are set for fans to attend. In the meantime, they are busy at work making preparations.

“There is always something that needs to be painted, something needs to be fixed, grass needs to be cut. And with this new preparation in place we have set guideline in place that correct distance on the bleachers and stuff like that,” said Lowery.

Prior to the 2020 season, extra steps are added in place to make sure fans have a safe, fun experience.

“We also want to practice social distancing when we can. We have sanitation stations in place, we have plexiglass, we have on-site medical personnel, we have all that stuff in place and you know we want folks to not only enjoy some of the best racing that there is, but also be safe in the meantime,” added Lowery.

There are other changes due to the virus. Fan interaction with drivers is over for now. Lowery said in his interview that fans will see changed to the former meet and greet on the track with the drivers. The cars will still be out, however further social distancing guidelines will take effect.

Additionally, operators say anyone who comes to the speedway sick will have a big impact on the season. It is highly encourage to take into consideration your own personal health for the safety of others.

“And we also encourage people you know that are feeling bad or have a high temperature, whatever, please stay home because we have another entire racing season coming up after this race.”

Even with the virus, the track owner, Bob Lowery, the drivers and fans are excited to get the season rolling.

“I’m happy not only for me but also for the fans, for the drivers and their families and for the folks and employees that actually work out here too.

But for now, the countdown continues.

The season opener will feature ten divisions, including Late Model, Charger, Street Stock, Mini-Stock, Legends, U-CAR, Bomber, Champ Kart, Mini Cup, and Jr. Mini Cup.

Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for active military, and children 10 and under are free.

For the full racing details visit Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway online.