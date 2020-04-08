Online Originals: Champions Health & Fitness shares equipment with members

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- There’s no hiding from the challenge of getting or staying fit at home. Champions Health and Fitness owner, Greg Lassiter is doing something out-of-the-ordinary, allowing members to take home some of the gym’s valuable equipment.

“Well, we’ve got all of this equipment that is just locked in the club and we wanted to give our members a chance to still use it,” said Greg Lassiter, Champions Health and Fitness Owner. “The only way we could was to actually just let them take it home.”

Lassiter’s small idea turned into a heart-felt good gesture for his customers.

On Wednesday morning, members lined the gym’s parking lot to pick up spin bikes.

“I hope it shows people that we really do care about them. It’s one thing to say it, but it’s another thing to do it,” said Lassiter.

Bikes were not the only things Lassiter was lending out. He was letting members take home barbells and smaller pieces of equipment to use as well.

Lassiter says when it’s safe to reopen the gym again, he will pick up the equipment himself or coordinate days for members to return it.