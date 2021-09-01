Online Originals: Congressman impressed by Beaufort County STEM facility featuring impressive training, instructors

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Congressman Greg Murphy (NC-03) made a stop in Beaufort County on Wednesday to tour the Inner Banks STEM Center. Instructors at the STEM center say it’s all about creating 21st-century skills for job opportunities for the future.

The center is a community effort and its board members include, pilots, elected officials and school leaders.

Al Powell, the president of the center, and gave Murphy a tour of the impressive facility, featuring flight simulators, science equipment and a variety of instructors with inspiring backgrounds.

Powell himself is a former FBI retired agent and is passionate about being a role model to kids in Beaufort County. He said he wants to give them hands-on experience to help give them the opportunity to pursue their dreams.

Murphy said he’s amazed at the partnership across the county and would support seeing programs like these implemented in public school education curriculums

“You can do anything you want if you have the proper training and self-esteem. And use our career paths and exposure around your legacy and life and what you want to do,” Powell said. “These programs help augment what’s going on in public school, and we want to be good collaborators with every tool possible”

Powell said he hopes that the visit helps get the word out about what they are doing and their mission.

